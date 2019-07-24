Police need help to fight rising Winnipeg crime rates, says criminologist

A Winnipeg criminologist says more cooperation is needed between city police and social services after data released this week shows Winnipeg’s crime rate is the highest in Canada.

Statistics Canada’s annual crime severity index, released Monday, found Winnipeg’s crime index is up 10 per cent year-over-year, compared to a rate of 1.9 per cent across the country.

In 2017, the city’s crime severity index was 108.48. In 2018, that number jumped to 119.43.

The violent crime index for Winnipeg also went up four per cent to 161.44 over the same time.

University of Winnipeg criminologist Dr. Michael Weinrath says it’s a rise in property crime — fueled by a spike in drug use — that’s driving up the index, a trend he’s been watching in the city over the last three or four years.

“Our meth problem, I think, certainly has an impact on the increase we’ve seen,” said Weinrath, who thinks property crime can be just as concerning as violent crime for affected Winnipeggers.

“If places are broken into, if things are being stolen — we have some of these brazen thefts at places like the Liquor Mart — that erodes our quality of life and our sense of well-being.”

Winnipeg police released their annual statistical report Monday as well, which showed property crimes were up 19 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017.

After the local numbers were released, Mayor Brian Bowman said the ongoing meth crisis should be dealt with collaboratively, not just by police.

Weinrath agrees with the mayor.

He says while Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth has done a good job at identifying the force’s role, police can’t be expected to take on everything by themselves.

“They also have to look at partnerships and help,” he said, pointing to the work police did with firefighters when the city was having trouble with arson in the early 2000s.

Weinrath said it’s time for the city’s social and addictions services to work closer with police as well.

“Because certainly we have a drug problem, it’s tied to our property crime increase and just focusing on enforcement is not going to get it done,” he said, adding he’s hopeful reports like Stats Can’s annual crime severity index will help spur change.”

“What the police is finding, and what the public is starting to get wary of, is that we are doing quite a bit of studying.

“I think studying is good, and planning is good, but you also need action and you also need resources forthcoming from the provincial government.”

