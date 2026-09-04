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Crime

Man accused in Halifax Costco racist tirade video now facing eight charges

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 3:02 pm
1 min read
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
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The man accused of assault and incitement of hatred in connection with a racist tirade caught on film at a Halifax box store is facing additional charges.

Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service says 37-year-old Randall Publicover now faces eight charges in relation to the incident, up from the original five.

He’s been charged with inciting hatred against an identifiable group, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault, mischief, harassment and intimidation.

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Halifax Regional Police were called to a Costco on Chain Lake Drive in July after receiving reports that a man was yelling at a family before he allegedly assaulted another shopper.

His alleged racial slurs and threats were captured on video and posted on social media.

Publicover faces a separate slate of charges related to his arrest that include three counts of uttering threats, resisting a peace officer and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

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Click to play video: 'Halifax Muslim community speaks out after racist tirade caught on camera'
Halifax Muslim community speaks out after racist tirade caught on camera

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