Winnipeg police chief urges officers to ‘hang in there’ amidst elevated calls for service

Winnipeg’s police chief is urging his officers to “please hang in there” as they deal with what he calls a higher-than-normal call volume and a significant illicit drug crisis.

In a newsletter sent Tuesday aimed not only at officers but at local politicians, Chief Danny Smyth said he was “tired and frustrated by what I see going on around us.”

Smyth praised various units, including Homicide, Guns and Gang, Forensics, Tactical Support and General Patrol, commending their “hard work, service and professionalism,” but said he understands a higher crime rate is taking a toll on officers.

“I continue to see evidence that we are dealing with a health crisis,” he wrote. “Meth and other illicit drugs like opioids are significantly contributing to increased calls for police and paramedic service, high levels of violent crime, and increases in property crimes.

“I see other front line workers like Fire, Paramedics, and those working in the Emergency Departments of our hospitals doing the best they can with the resources they have to deal with people in medical distress or crisis as a result of overdoses and violence.”

Winnipeg has seen 25 homicides so far this year, eclipsing last year’s total of 22.

The Winnipeg Police Service has said numerous times this year that call volumes are up and property crime, likely related to the meth crisis, spiked dramatically in the first months of the year compared to 2018.

In March 2018, there were 2,509 incidents of property crime reported to police. In March of this year, there were 3,519 incidents of property crime, a rise of 40.3 per cent.

During a recent incident that saw a police cruiser stolen and taken for a joyride to Portage la Prairie, the calls for service spiked to more than 300 calls waiting for help as police dealt with that crime, said Const. Rob Carver.

Calls rose to that number again over the past weekend, said Smyth.

“There were 264 calls waiting in the queue for dispatch when I came in this morning. That’s down from the over 300 calls that were waiting during parts of this past weekend.”

Smyth said the problem is not one police can solve alone.

“I will continue to press our governments to take action to help us. I will continue to advocate for the community. It’s just hard to tell right now if anyone in government is committed to the actions necessary to help our community recover.”

