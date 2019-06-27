Police car stolen at Headingley gas bar, leads Winnipeg cops on early-morning chase
Winnipeg police had their hands full Thursday morning due to a bizarre overnight situation that saw a suspect driving off in a marked police car.
With the help of the Air 1 helicopter, police tracked a stolen car to the Flying J gas bar in Headingley around 2:30 a.m.
While at the gas bar, the situation escalated, and police said the suspect stole a police cruiser while officers were busy protecting civilians at the scene.
Winnipeg police and RCMP chased the stolen cop car, and eventually arrested the suspect at another Flying J, this one east of Portage la Prairie.
Due to a heavy use of police resources in chasing down the suspect, police said more than 300 other calls for service had to be put on the backburner.
