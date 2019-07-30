Super Awesome Science Show: Mixology

On this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to explore the science behind making the perfect drink.

We first talk with a mixologist who is working to change the entire realm of the science — Jim Meehan, owner of Mixography, Inc. He has been involved in the mixology world for years and has become a powerhouse in the industry. He takes us through the history of mixology and why the practice is now moving from the traditional mixture in a glass to an overall environmental experience.

Our next guests are Jim Whitehead and Johnathan Pagnutti, who developed an artificial intelligence cocktail generator in the hopes of developing an entirely automated mixologist. They take us through the experience of trying to develop this project and how mixology became far more than just a collection of ingredients. We’ll also find out how the experiments ended up tasting.

In our SASS Class, we’re going to hear about a combination that should never go together: alcohol and energy drinks. While they continue to be popular, our next guest has been trying to find ways to moderate consumption to prevent health complications. He’s Timothy Stockwell, a professor of psychology at the University of Victoria and director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR).

If you enjoy the Super Awesome Science Show, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts, and be sure to tell a friend about the show.

Thanks to you, we’ve won a Canadian Podcast Award for Outstanding Science and Medicine Series. We have been changing the way the world sees science, and it is definitely for the better. Let’s keep the awesome momentum going together!

Contact:

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Jim Meehan

Web: https://www.mixographyinc.com/about.html

Twitter: @mixography

Jim Whitehead

Web: https://www.soe.ucsc.edu/people/ejw

Twitter: @TheJimWhitehead / @jag_pag (Pagnutti)

Timothy Stockwell

Web: https://www.uvic.ca/socialsciences/psychology/people/faculty-directory/stockwelltimothy.php

