Federal committee calls for reversal of Lacombe agricultural research centre closure

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A House of Commons committee is recommending the government halt its decision to close agricultural research centres and experimental farm sites across Canada as part of its cost-cutting exercise.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said earlier this year it planned to close three research and development centres and four satellite research farms.

The House of Commons agriculture and agri-food committee studied the impact of closures that include the Lacombe Research and Development Centre in central Alberta, in Guelph, Ont., and the Quebec Research and Development Centre in Quebec City.

Four satellite research farms across Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are also slated to close, including the Nappan Experimental Farm in the Maritimes.

According to the federal government’s website, the Lacombe Research and Development Centre started operations in 1907 and employs more than 100 people, with a focus on research into the areas of crop sciences, livestock and meat production, mostly beef and pork.

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Back in january, officials in the federal agriculture department said the wind-down of operations could take up to 12 months.

2:01 Federal government closing Lacombe Research and Development Centre

The union representing workers warns the closures would cause lasting harm to employees, farmers, food security and Canada’s ability to respond to climate change.

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The union is urging the government to heed the committee’s call to stop the closures before May 23, when employees face potential layoffs.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the agriculture minister’s office for comment but has not yet received a response.

Ottawa has said it wants to trim the size of the public service by about 40,000 jobs, from its peak of 368,000 employees in 2023-24 as part of efforts to reduce program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years.

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— More to come…

With files from Ken MacGillivray, Global News