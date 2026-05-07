Bear warnings issued for Kananaskis Country after 2 people bluff charged

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Alberta Parks has issued a bear warning for several popular hiking areas in Kananaskis country, west of Calgary.

In an online post on Thursday, Alberta Parks says a bear bluff charged a pedestrian on Mount Shark Road near the Tryst Lake Parking area in Spray Valley Provincial Park, about 25 km south of Canmore.

The encounter has prompted Alberta Parks to shut down the Tryst Lake Parking area until further notice and issue a bear warning for the area around Mount Shark Road and Mount Engadine.

Another bluff charge by a bear that got within four feet of a hiker on May 4 also forced parks officials to issue warnings for a large number of trails and areas close to the Nakiska ski area, about 50 km southeast of Canmore.

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They include Hummingbird Plume Lookout Trail, Troll Falls Trail, Sunburst Trail, Stoney Trail, Skogan Pass Trail, High Level Trail, Hay Meadow Trail, Evan-Thomas Provincial Recreation Area and Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

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Although an advisory has been issued for the areas, Alberta Parks warns that bears can be encountered at any time.

Visitors to the areas are advised to be aware of their surroundings, look and listen for bears and signs of bears, make plenty of noise, travel in groups, keep pets on a leash, carry bear spray, keep it accessible, know how to use it and make sure any bear attractants such as food, garbage, pet food and any scented items are in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof containers.

Anyone who has an encounter with a bear or sees one is asked to report it by calling 403-591-7755.