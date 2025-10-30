Man rushed to hospital by air ambulance after grizzly bear attack near Calgary

A man who was hunting west of Calgary has been rushed to hospital by an air ambulance helicopter after he was attacked by a bear on Thursday.
Alberta fish and wildlife officers confirm two men were hunting south of the town of Cochrane, Alta., located about 50 minutes west of Calgary, when one of them them was attacked by a grizzly bear.
The bear believed to be involved was shot by the victim’s hunting partner and is believed to have been killed.
A second bear that was in the area is believed to have fled the scene following the encounter.
A spokesperson with STARS Air Ambulance confirms a man in his 30s was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary. However, they were unable to provide any details on the victim’s condition.
Fish and Wildlife says its officers will be collecting DNA samples from the man who was attacked to confirm the bear that was shot and killed was the one that was involved.
They will also be conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the encounter between the hunters and the bears.
