Man rushed to hospital by air ambulance after grizzly bear attack near Calgary

A man who was hunting west of Calgary has been rushed to hospital by an air ambulance helicopter after he was attacked by a bear on Thursday.

Alberta fish and wildlife officers confirm two men were hunting south of the town of Cochrane, Alta., located about 50 minutes west of Calgary, when one of them them was attacked by a grizzly bear.

The bear believed to be involved was shot by the victim’s hunting partner and is believed to have been killed.

A second bear that was in the area is believed to have fled the scene following the encounter.

View image in full screen A file photo of two grizzly bears. On Thurs. Oct. 30, a man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a bear while hunting west of Calgary. Another bear is believed to have fled the area following the encounter. File Photo

A spokesperson with STARS Air Ambulance confirms a man in his 30s was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary. However, they were unable to provide any details on the victim’s condition.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance confirms that a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in Calgary after being mauled by a grizzly bear near Cochrane, Alta. Global News

Fish and Wildlife says its officers will be collecting DNA samples from the man who was attacked to confirm the bear that was shot and killed was the one that was involved.

They will also be conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the encounter between the hunters and the bears.