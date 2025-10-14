Hiking trails near Prince George, B.C. closed after grizzly bear attack

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says trails in the McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George, will be closing after two hikers were attacked by a grizzly bear.

It says in a post to social media that the attack happened on Saturday.

The service says its so-called Problem Animal Team Specialists are investigating the bear attack and “in an abundance of caution” it recommends people cancel any hikes planned in the Pass Lake area.

It says the area will be closed until the investigation concludes, but did not include any additional details about the status of the hikers and did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

The latest data posted to the B.C. government website shows conservation officers received 400 calls about grizzly bear conflicts between January and August.

It shows officers attended 81 of those calls, which has resulted in a total of 15 bears being destroyed.

The data for September and October has not yet been published to the province’s website.