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Environment

Canada’s emissions reductions slowed in 2024, federal data shows

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
Canada's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has little success in 2024, according to a new report from the federal government that was quietly released this week. View image in full screen
Canada's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has little success in 2024, according to a new report from the federal government that was quietly released this week. File photo
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The latest annual account of greenhouse gas emissions shows Canada’s emissions reductions slowed in 2024 to almost nothing.

Ottawa quietly published its national inventory report on Wednesday, something it’s required to submit annually to the United Nations.

The report shows emissions dropped by 0.3 per cent compared with 2023, with increases in emissions from the oil and gas and agriculture sectors offsetting decreases in electricity grids, transportation and buildings.

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The report comes as Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is set to travel to Berlin and Paris next week to meet with international counterparts.

Canada has committed to reducing its emissions to 40 and 45 per cent below 2005 levels, and modelling has shown Canada is likely to miss its targets.

The latest figures for 2024 place Canada among the worst performers in the G7, with only a 10.3 per cent reduction from 2005 levels.

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