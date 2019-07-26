RCMP, CBSA arrest Moncton man after finding ‘incendiary device’ during search
A search by members of the Canadian Border Services Agency at a home in Moncton has resulted in an arrest and the disposal of an “incendiary device.”
On Thursday, New Brunswick RCMP say, the CBSA conducted a search of a home on Lee Drive just off Elmwood Drive.
While conducting the search, officials found what appeared to be an incendiary device.
As a result, RCMP officers and members of the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit responded to the scene.
Police say nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution as the device was safely removed and disposed.
No one was hurt in the incident and residents were allowed to return to their home at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A 34-year-old man from Moncton was arrested and released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 22, 2019.
The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.
