RCMP, CBSA arrest Moncton man after finding ‘incendiary device’ during search

A search by members of the Canadian Border Services Agency at a home in Moncton has resulted in an arrest and the disposal of an “incendiary device.”

On Thursday, New Brunswick RCMP say, the CBSA conducted a search of a home on Lee Drive just off Elmwood Drive.

While conducting the search, officials found what appeared to be an incendiary device.

As a result, RCMP officers and members of the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit responded to the scene.

Police say nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution as the device was safely removed and disposed.

No one was hurt in the incident and residents were allowed to return to their home at approximately 5:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man from Moncton was arrested and released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 22, 2019.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.