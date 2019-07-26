Crime
July 26, 2019 3:58 pm

RCMP, CBSA arrest Moncton man after finding ‘incendiary device’ during search

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit attended a home in Moncton, N.B., on July 25, 2019.

Courtesy of Wade Perry
A A

A search by members of the Canadian Border Services Agency at a home in Moncton has resulted in an arrest and the disposal of an “incendiary device.”

On Thursday, New Brunswick RCMP say, the CBSA conducted a search of a home on Lee Drive just off Elmwood Drive.

While conducting the search, officials found what appeared to be an incendiary device.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP confirm investigation of woman’s death in Pointe-Sapin

As a result, RCMP officers and members of the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit responded to the scene.

Police say nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution as the device was safely removed and disposed.

No one was hurt in the incident and residents were allowed to return to their home at approximately 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: Fredericton house fire being treated as arson

A 34-year-old man from Moncton was arrested and released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 22, 2019.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Border Services Agency
Crime
EDU
IED
Incendiary Device
Lee Drive
Moncton
Moncton Crime
Moncton Provincial Court
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.