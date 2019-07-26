N.B. RCMP confirm investigation of woman’s death in Pointe-Sapin
New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed that they are investigating the death of a woman in Pointe-Sapin, N.B. on Thursday as a homicide.
During a phone interview, RCMP media officer Const. Isabelle Beaulieu says that a firearm was seized at the scene where two bodies were found.
Police say there is no risk to the public and that the deaths are believed to be an isolated incident.
Beaulieu says that police received a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A 30-year-old woman of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B. and a 42-year-old man of Saint-Charles, N.B. were found dead when police arrived.
The Mounties say that the 42-year-old man was known to the police.
New Brunswick RCMP can not confirm the type of weapon that was used or if shots were fired in the incident.
Police say autopsies are expected and that the investigation is still ongoing.
-With Files from Alexander Quon and the Canadian Press
