Two dead after shooting at Pointe-Sapin, N.B., business
New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting at a business in Pointe-Sapin, N.B.
Const. Isabelle Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says that police received a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found two bodies at the scene, located 130 kilometres north of Moncton.
The Mounties say there is no risk to the public and that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.
The major crimes unit is leading the investigation which is in its early stages.
