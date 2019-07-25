Two dead after shooting at Pointe-Sapin, N.B., business

New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting at a business in Pointe-Sapin, N.B.

Const. Isabelle Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says that police received a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An RCMP spokesperson could not say if foul play was suspected at this time, but said the Major Crime Unit will look at ”all aspects of what happened.” — Callum Smith (@smithc902) July 25, 2019

When officers arrived, they found two bodies at the scene, located 130 kilometres north of Moncton.

The Mounties say there is no risk to the public and that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

READ MORE: Police investigating 2nd complaint related to hospital assault in Moncton

The major crimes unit is leading the investigation which is in its early stages.

More to come