Police investigating 2nd complaint related to hospital assault in Moncton: RCMP

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating a second complaint in connection with an incident at a Moncton hospital in March.

On March 11, 2019, police responded to the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre for a report of a staff member being assaulted. A man was arrested at the scene.

On June 4, 69-year-old Bruce Randolph Van Horlick of Acadieville, N.B., appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police received information from a second complainant regarding the same incident.

In light of the new information, police said a 69-year-old man was arrested on July 23 but did not provide any further details on his identity.

He was released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton provincial court on September 25.

The investigation is continuing.