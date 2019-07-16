Plea hearing for man charged with assault of Moncton nurse set for July 30

The case of a 69-year-old man accused of assaulting a nurse while she worked at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B., has been set over until later this month.

Bruce Randolph “Randy” Van Horlick of Acadieville, N.B., is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, which carries with it a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted, or 18 months under a summary conviction.

The alleged incident occurred in the nurse’s office at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on March 11.

The assault is alleged to have lasted 11 minutes before security intervened.

Van Horlick did not enter a plea on Tuesday, with his defence lawyer telling the court he had received disclosure earlier that day.

It’s expected that Van Horlick will enter a plea when he next appears in court; he is currently set to return to court on July 30.