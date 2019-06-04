Man, 69, charged for alleged assault of Moncton nurse appears in court

A 69-year-old man accused of assaulting a nurse while she worked at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B., made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Bruce Randolph “Randy” Van Horlick of Acadieville, N.B., is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, which carries with it a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or 18 months under a summary conviction.

Van Horlick did not enter a plea on Tuesday and instead asked for time to apply for legal aid.

The alleged incident occurred in the nurse’s office at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on March 11, 2019.

The assault is alleged to have lasted 11-minutes before security intervened.

The nurse and her mother were in court, as were many of their supporters.

A group of nurses protested outside of the Moncton Provincial Courthouse Monday, calling for an end to workplace violence.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union has previously said that they will investigate the assault to find out what happened and what can be done to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Outside the courtroom, Van Horlick declined comment but said he’d defend himself against the allegations.

Van Horlick was given a court order on Tuesday, ordering him to not have contact with the nurse and to not appear at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre or any other place the nurse may be.

The 69-year-old is set to re-appear in court on July 16.