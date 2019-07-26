Halifax police continue investigation of unsolved 45-year-old case

Halifax Regional Police say they’re still investigating the cold case death of a Halifax woman.

Friday marks the 45th anniversary of the death of Helen Diane Knickle, who was found unresponsive on the North Halifax Commons in 1974.

READ MORE: Halifax police ask for public’s help in solving 20-year-old cold case

In an emailed statement, police say on July 26 of that year, at 2:58 a.m., they responded to a report of a body found by a member of the public.

Police say that when they arrived, they confirmed that the 22-year-old Knickle had died and they ruled it a homicide.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking for tips in 30-year-old cold case murder

Halifax Regional Police say that their investigation revealed that Knickle had left her apartment on Cook Street in Halifax for a walk between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Police investigators are asking anyone in the public with information regarding this case to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.