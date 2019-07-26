Crime
July 26, 2019 3:49 pm

Halifax police continue investigation of unsolved 45-year-old case

By Digital producer  Global News

Friday marks the 45th anniversary of the death of Helen Diane Knickle, who was found unresponsive on the North Halifax Commons in 1974.

Halifax Regional Police say they’re still investigating the cold case death of a Halifax woman.

In an emailed statement, police say on July 26 of that year, at 2:58 a.m., they responded to a report of a body found by a member of the public.

Police say that when they arrived, they confirmed that the 22-year-old Knickle had died and they ruled it a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police say that their investigation revealed that Knickle had left her apartment on Cook Street in Halifax for a walk between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Police investigators are asking anyone in the public with information regarding this case to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers. 

