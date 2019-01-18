Crime
January 18, 2019 11:09 am

Halifax police ask for public’s help in solving 20-year-old cold case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of Michael Joseph Peverill and the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in providing information in relation to his death.

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a cold-case shooting death 20 years ago.

On Jan. 19, 1999, police responded to a report of an injured man at 88 Queen Street in Dartmouth.

Inside an apartment, officers found Michael Peverill on the bedroom floor, having suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The police investigation revealed Peverill was last seen entering his apartment at 2 p.m. that day.

He had moved into the apartment complex only a week before, but investigators say he knew and frequently visited the previous tenant.

Police say they believe there are people who know what happened, and they are hoping someone will come forward to “do the right thing.”

