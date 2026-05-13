Brockville police identify mother, daughters killed in triple homicide

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Police have released the identities of the mother and daughters killed in Brockville last week.

On Wednesday, police said LouWanda Elliot, 49, Mackayla, 17, and Nikita, 15, are “believed” to be the victims who were found dead at a residence on Cartier Court around 11:30 a.m. on May 7. Officers immediately labelled the deaths as suspicious and later confirmed that the incident was a triple homicide and not random.

Later that afternoon, officers arrested a 17-year-old male. The youth was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a police officer and was remanded into custody.

Insp. Darryl Boyd said on Friday the investigation is “large, complex and ongoing,” adding that a knife is believed to be involved.

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On Monday, police asked businesses and the public to share security or dashcam video to aid officers in continuing the investigation.

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Police had identified the Loyalist Park neighbourhood and the area of Centennial County Road and County Road 29 as areas of interest. On Tuesday, police refined the area to include the Loyalist Park and Windsor Heights neighbourhoods.

“Footage that may appear insignificant, or captured outside the identified area, may still be of investigative value,” police said.

Police are asking those with footage in the area to keep an eye out for the accused. He is described as approximately six feet tall and 280 pounds with brown hair. Police said he may be wearing dark clothing.

“Obviously the accused person left the primary crime scene where the incident took place and we’re just asking that any residents, business owners or property managers in that northwestern area of Brockville check their security cameras or their doorbell cameras to see if they find anyone matching the description of the accused walking by their area,” Boyd told Global News.

“When someone leaves a crime scene, there’s also evidence that could be deposited or hidden away. So if we see that the suspect had left, we can also check those areas.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.