Halifax police looking for tips in 30-year-old cold case murder

Halifax Regional Police are continuing to ask for tips in the shooting death 30 years ago of Donald Charles Downey.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 2399 Creighton St. at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 1988. They found Downey suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

READ: RCMP asking for help in solving Nova Scotia cold case

According to police, the investigation revealed Downey was living on Abbey Road at the time of his death, but was known to frequent the north end of Halifax and the Uniacke Square area.

The case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could advance the investigation and hope the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know,” police said in a news release.

They’re asking anyone who knows something about the incident to contact the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at 902-490-5333. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.