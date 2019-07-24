Police investigating reported assault in Bracebridge

The OPP are investigating a reported assault that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Bracebridge.

A male victim is facing serious injuries as a result of the alleged incident, police say.

He was transported to the hospital just after midnight following the reported assault, which took place on Wellington Street North, and police say he is in serious but stable condition.

Police say they have the suspect in custody and that there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.