28-year-old man charged after reported assault at LA Fitness in Barrie: police
A 28-year-old man has been charged after a reported assault took place at a LA Fitness in Barrie on Saturday, police say.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at the gym’s location at Park Place plaza, police say.
READ MORE: Barrie teen charged after allegedly committing indecent act: police
When officers arrived, witnesses gave them a description of the suspect, who was arrested a short distance away, police add.
During the investigation, LA Fitness was evacuated and the area was cordoned off as a precaution.
The investigation was completed without incident, police say, and the area reopened to the public shortly afterward.
READ MORE: Barrie police investigating report of attempted bank robbery
According to officers, the accused was charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer and uttering threats.
The man appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.
WATCH: Collision on Chemong Road in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.