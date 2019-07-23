Crime
July 23, 2019 4:20 pm

28-year-old man charged after reported assault at LA Fitness in Barrie: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

During the investigation, LA Fitness was evacuated and the area was cordoned off as a precaution, police say.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
A A

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a reported assault took place at a LA Fitness in Barrie on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the gym’s location at Park Place plaza, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie teen charged after allegedly committing indecent act: police

When officers arrived, witnesses gave them a description of the suspect, who was arrested a short distance away, police add.

During the investigation, LA Fitness was evacuated and the area was cordoned off as a precaution.

The investigation was completed without incident, police say, and the area reopened to the public shortly afterward.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating report of attempted bank robbery

According to officers, the accused was charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer and uttering threats.

The man appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

WATCH: Collision on Chemong Road in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Assault
Barrie Crime
Barrie LA Fitness
Barrie news
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Service
City Of Barrie
LA Fitness
LA Fitness Barrie

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.