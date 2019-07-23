28-year-old man charged after reported assault at LA Fitness in Barrie: police

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a reported assault took place at a LA Fitness in Barrie on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the gym’s location at Park Place plaza, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie teen charged after allegedly committing indecent act: police

When officers arrived, witnesses gave them a description of the suspect, who was arrested a short distance away, police add.

During the investigation, LA Fitness was evacuated and the area was cordoned off as a precaution.

The investigation was completed without incident, police say, and the area reopened to the public shortly afterward.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating report of attempted bank robbery

According to officers, the accused was charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer and uttering threats.

The man appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

WATCH: Collision on Chemong Road in Peterborough