Barrie teen charged after allegedly committing indecent act: police

A 17-year-old Barrie boy has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act during a vehicle test drive in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday around 5 p.m., officers were called to a car dealership in the Doral Drive and 9 Line area, police said.

A sales associate reported that an indecent act was committed by a potential customer during a test drive, officers say.

When police arrive, the suspect was no longer on the scene but was identified through an investigation, officers add.

The suspect turned himself in on Saturday and was charged with indecent act and mischief under $5,000, police say.

The accused was released with a future court date and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said.

