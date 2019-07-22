Barrie police investigating report of attempted bank robbery

Barrie police are investigating after an attempted bank robbery reportedly took place at a local Scotiabank on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report at 1:19 p.m., arriving on the scene at 688 Mapleview Dr. E., police say.

When they arrived, police say officers determined a solo male suspect had fled the scene northbound on Yonge Street in a grey SUV, which may have been a Nissan Rogue, according to police. The vehicle was reportedly a newer model.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a shotgun, but police say he was not able to gain entry to the bank after an employee ran and locked the door.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man with a slim build who is in his 20s or 30s, police say. He was wearing a dark blue baseball hat with an orange Mets logo, a pink or red bandanna over his nose, a grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, dark shoes with a white toe cap and soles, gloves and sunglasses, police add.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2575, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.