36-year-old Midland man charged with firearm offences: OPP

A 36-year-old Midland man has been charged with firearm offences after Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Roberts Island on Thursday afternoon, police say.

An OPP marine officer and a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer on joint patrol investigated the complaint and located the residence, police add.

Police spoke to people at the cottage regarding the complaint and one man was charged, officers say.

Frank Krajcr was charged with careless use of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, police add.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 12.