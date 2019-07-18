OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at former Bangor Lodge in Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP and the fire department are investigating after a reported structure fire occurred at the abandoned Bangor Lodge in Bracebridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the report at 2:20 p.m. on Bowyers Beach Road, police say.

READ MORE: Crews battle massive fire at Muskoka Timber Mills in Bracebridge

The fire has been deemed suspicious, officers say, and police are looking for any potential witnesses who may have seen activity on the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Bracebridge fire crews continue to douse hot spots at massive fire