Crews battling massive fire at Muskoka Timber Mills in Bracebridge

Emergency crews from multiple agencies are responding to a large fire at a lumber business in Bracebridge.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at Muskoka Timber Mills, located on Manitoba Street about seven kilometres north of downtown Bracebridge.

Photos posted on social media show several parts of a large structure on fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the area. According to posts on Twitter, crews from the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes fire departments responded to the blaze along with Muskoka Paramedics and OPP.

Mayor Graydon Smith told Global News he first heard about the blaze during a planning meeting at around 8 p.m., adding he went to the scene but wasn’t able to get too close due to the number of emergency vehicles.

“We’ve had multiple structure fires (in Bracebridge) today, so our crews have had a pretty long day. This is a significant fire,” he said.

“Timber Mills has been around for a long, long time and it is an important business. I have many thoughts for the owner of that business this evening as he’s clearly going through something no one ever wants to go through.”

As of Wednesday evening, there were no reports of injuries.

Terrible news of fire at Muskoka Timber Mills. Left planning meeting to take a look. It's a chaotic area with 4 fire departments responding. They are shuttling water. Resist the urge to go look as the trucks are moving fast and need space to get up and down the road. — Mayor Graydon Smith (@GraydonTheMayor) July 18, 2019

@GravenhurstFIRE operating under our Mutual Aid Plan with @bracebridgefire at Muskoka Timber Mills on Manitoba Street… supporting our brothers and sisters in time of need (their third major structure fire today). Stay safe everyone!

Thanks to @muskoka411 for the image. pic.twitter.com/jbSnEQbfu2 — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) July 18, 2019