Crews battling massive fire at Muskoka Timber Mills in Bracebridge
Emergency crews from multiple agencies are responding to a large fire at a lumber business in Bracebridge.
The fire broke out on Wednesday at Muskoka Timber Mills, located on Manitoba Street about seven kilometres north of downtown Bracebridge.
Photos posted on social media show several parts of a large structure on fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the area. According to posts on Twitter, crews from the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes fire departments responded to the blaze along with Muskoka Paramedics and OPP.
Mayor Graydon Smith told Global News he first heard about the blaze during a planning meeting at around 8 p.m., adding he went to the scene but wasn’t able to get too close due to the number of emergency vehicles.
“We’ve had multiple structure fires (in Bracebridge) today, so our crews have had a pretty long day. This is a significant fire,” he said.
“Timber Mills has been around for a long, long time and it is an important business. I have many thoughts for the owner of that business this evening as he’s clearly going through something no one ever wants to go through.”
As of Wednesday evening, there were no reports of injuries.
