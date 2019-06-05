Georgian College in Barrie to reopen Thursday following fire
Georgian College’s Barrie campus will reopen Thursday and classes will resume following a fire that occurred at the school in the early hours of Wednesday.
Barrie fire crews arrived on the scene at about 4 a.m. Wednesday after a blaze broke out in Georgian College’s hospitality, tourism and recreation building, said Samantha Hoffmann, Barrie Fire and Emergency Service’s public information officer.
According to Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, no injuries have been reported.
The fire itself was contained to one office and a classroom, but three buildings were affected by smoke migration, Barrie Fire and Emergency Service said in a tweet.
“There was an interior room inside a classroom, and both of them had extensive damages, but the fire was contained to those two rooms, and then there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building,” Hoffmann said.
According to Hoffmann, smoke migrated to Georgian College’s buildings H and C, where the cafeteria is located.
Public health officials have been called to confirm that the food prep area hasn’t been contaminated in Building C.
“Staff and students have been asked to stay off Georgian’s Barrie campus for the remainder of the day, while facilities are being assessed,” Roman Calvano, Georgian College’s campus safety services director, said in an email statement to Global News. “The college intends to resume operations at the Barrie campus tomorrow and updates will be provided on the college’s website.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Barrie fire crews were breaking windows at Georgian College to aid in ventilation.
“The breaking of the windows was successful in creating cross-ventilation,” Hoffmann said.
The front entrance of Georgian College is closed, and buses are being redirected.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and Barrie Fire and Emergency Service are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, according to Hoffmann.
