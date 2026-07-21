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Crime

North Vancouver mall closed after shots fired

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 5:32 pm
1 min read
The Westview Shopping Centre sign is seen here. RCMP said the mall and parking lot are closed after a shooting. View image in full screen
The Westview Shopping Centre sign is seen here. RCMP said the mall and parking lot are closed after a shooting. Google Maps
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Westview Mall in North Vancouver is closed to the public after shots were fired on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed.

Details are still coming in, but RCMP confirmed to Global News that one person is in custody and they say there is no risk to the public.

There is no word on any injuries.

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The shopping centre’s parking lot is also closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

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