North Vancouver mall closed after shots fired

Westview Mall in North Vancouver is closed to the public after shots were fired on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed.
Details are still coming in, but RCMP confirmed to Global News that one person is in custody and they say there is no risk to the public.
There is no word on any injuries.
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The shopping centre’s parking lot is also closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.
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More to come.
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