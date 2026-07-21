North Vancouver mall closed after shots fired

Send this page to someone via email

Westview Mall in North Vancouver is closed to the public after shots were fired on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed.

Details are still coming in, but RCMP confirmed to Global News that one person is in custody and they say there is no risk to the public.

There is no word on any injuries.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The shopping centre’s parking lot is also closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

North Vancouver RCMP are currently on scene of a serious incident at Westview Plaza. The plaza is closed while officers conduct their investigation. We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/wvuYpqnHOz — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) July 21, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.