Former massage therapist Mark Donlevy pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Mark Donlevy has pleaded guilty to six of 12 counts of sexual assault related to massage therapy appointments held at his home-based business in Saskatoon.

The other six counts will be stayed at the conclusion of sentencing, according to Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo on Monday.

Donlevy, 50, was scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 30. Instead, he is slated for sentencing on that day in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

In late 2016, sex crimes investigators with Saskatoon police arrested Donlevy. At the time, police said two women came forward about massage therapy sessions in which they were inappropriately touched.

After the first two charges, Saskatoon police were flooded with more complaints. Officers laid another 10 charges related to massage therapy, and another two for events outside the massage context.

According to police, Donlevy committed the sexual assaults between 2003 and 2016. Specific details around the allegations will not come out until September’s sentencing.

The hearing will come almost exactly one year after the former massage therapist was sentenced to three years in prison. In that case, Justice Heather MacMillan-Brown found Donlevy guilty of raping an intoxicated woman after they went to a bar.

Donlevy is appealing the decision.

In addition to September’s matters, there is one sexual assault charge still before the court. Saskatoon police say it happened in 2012 after a woman communicated with Donlevy on a dating website.