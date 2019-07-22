Here’s what we know about the 3 dead, 2 missing in Northern B.C.

Police in Northern B.C. are investigating two separate cases of pairs of travellers who have disappeared or been found dead over the past week.

RCMP have pleaded with the public for any information related to the deaths of Australian and American tourists Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24, since they were found dead one week ago on the side of a highway in the northern part of the province.

They are also seeking information about missing young men whose van was discovered burned out on Friday.

A body was found about two kilometres away from the van. Police say it is neither Kam McLeod, 19, nor Bryer Schmegelsky, 18.

Both young men are from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and have been declared missing.

Police have said there is no evidence to suggest the cases are linked and say there’s no evidence to support social media rumours that a serial killer may be responsible. But unanswered questions continue to swirl about the remote nature of the cases and the circumstances that may be involved.

Here are the facts we do know.

Who are the individuals involved?

The families of Fowler and Deese, the murdered Australian and American tourists, say they were on a road trip through Canada before they were shot and killed.

Fowler was the son of a member of the New South Wales Police Force in Australia and had been working in B.C. at the time of his death.

Deese, originally from North Carolina, had been visiting him.

Police have deemed their deaths suspicious.

In the case of McLeod and Schmegelsky, RCMP says the two young men had been travelling through B.C. on their way to Whitehorse in the Yukon where they planned to look for work. Police added it’s not yet clear why they appear to have returned to B.C. or what plans they may have for other travel.

The identity of the third deceased individual, the body found two kilometres from the van McLeod and Schmegelsky had been driving, is not yet identified.

However, police say it is neither McLeod nor Schmegelsky.

What are the points of interest?

Northern B.C. is a remote area of the country with limited cell service in some parts and police spread across a large region of territory.

Both the bodies of Fowler and Deese and the van of the two young men were found along two separate stretches of highway with few interconnecting points between them. Both Highway 37 and Highway 97, the Alaska Highway, dissect from a common starting point between Upper Liard and Watson Lake, very small communities just north of the Yukon border with populations numbering in the hundreds.

Forestry and mining account for much of the business there.

Both towns are part of the territory of the Liard First Nation.

Highway 97 and Highway 37 are the only two routes for travellers looking to get to Alaska or the Yukon from B.C.

Neither are part of the Highway of Tears, the infamous stretch of road running east-west from Prince Rupert to Prince George that has been the site of many high-profile murders and disappearances for decades.

Fowler and Deese were found dead about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs on Highway 97.

McLeod and Schmegelsky’s van was found south of the Stikine River Bridge, about 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake on Highway 37.

The unknown body was found two kilometres away from the van near a pull-off from the highway.

What do we know about the circumstances?

Many of the questions outstanding about both cases focus on the specifics of what may have taken place.

It is not known, for example, whether the body located two kilometres from the burned-out van of McLeod and Schmegelsky is connected to their disappearance.

It is believed to be a man, police say.

Police say both young men had been regularly contacting their families prior to their disappearance and it’s not known where they are now or how they might have come to be separated from their vehicle, or what their current state of health is.

The vehicle found burned out was a red and grey Dodge pickup with a camper attached to the back.

Its B.C. licence plate was LW6433 and was last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake on Thursday at roughly 3:15 p.m.

Kam McLeod is described as:

6′ 4″

Approximately 169 lbs

Dark brown hair and facial hair

Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

6′ 4″

Approximately 169 lbs

Sandy brown hair

With Fowler and Deese, it’s not clear at this point whether they were targeted or attacked at random, or whether they were killed inside or outside of their vehicle. Police say they were shot where they were found.

Their 1986 blue Chevy van was found with a smashed rear window, according to the tow truck driver who brought it to an RCMP lot on Sunday.

What happens next?

The investigations into both cases are being led out of Fort Nelson, B.C., about four hours away from Liard Hot Springs in the northeast of the province.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling along Highway 97 between 4 p.m. on July 14 or after 8 a.m. on July 15 to come forward, particularly if their vehicle has a dashboard camera.

They also want to speak with anyone who stopped in the area of Liard Hot Springs or nearby campgrounds to reach out to police.

Officials have not yet identified any persons of interest or suspects in either case.

Police on both cases say they are sharing information.

“The RCMP would ask the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time,” the force said in a statement.

“We also remind travellers to share your plans with family and friends, establish check-in times and notify someone if your plans change.”

Anyone with any information about McLeod and Schmegelsky should call Dease Lake RCMP at 250-771-4111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

