RCMP receive tips on Texas murder suspect in connection with northern B.C. double homicide

B.C. RCMP say they have received “a number of tips” regarding a person of interest in the case of two tourists killed in northern British Columbia.

RCMP say investigators are aware of Derek Whisenand, a Texas man who crossed the border into Manitoba sometime around June 24.

According to Manitoba RCMP, Whisenand is wanted for murder in Texas, may have a gun and is considered dangerous.

On Tuesday, B.C. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said police “have received a number of tips in relation to Whisenand.”

“I have passed that information onto investigators but do not have a sense of whether or not they are looking in relation to the tragedies in northern B.C.,” she said.

On Monday, RCMP released a composite sketch of a bearded man a witness saw speaking with Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese before the pair were found shot dead south of Liard Hot Springs on Highway 97 last Monday.

RCMP described the man as Caucasian with darker skin, dark hair and a possible beard or glasses. RCMP say he is shorter than six feet three inches tall.

The man may be linked to an older-model Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood and a black bull bar with its lights covered that was last seen travelling southbound.

The B.C. RCMP are not ruling out that the double homicide is linked to the death of a man and the disappearance of two young Vancouver Island men hundreds of kilometres away in northwest B.C.

RCMP also said Wednesday that they believe the case of two missing Surrey men whose vehicle was found near Logan Lake, B.C., is not connected to the investigations in northern B.C.

