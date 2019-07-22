Surrey RCMP seeking missing man

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Ryan Provencher, who is missing.

Provencher was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 16400 block of 23 A Avenue in Surrey. He was seen driving a 2019 white jeep Cherokee with his friend Richard Scurr as passenger.

Ryan Provencher has not been seen or heard from since.

Ryan Provencher is described as slim, Caucasian, 5’ 10” tall, 180 lbs., with brown short hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle has since been located near Logan Lake without occupants.

There is no clothing description, as that may have changed in the past two days.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-109102.