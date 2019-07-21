RCMP seeking missing men after Dease Lake vehicle fire; body found

RCMP are seeking two young men believed to have been driving a vehicle later found on fire 50 km south of Dease Lake in northwestern BC on Friday.

Police found the burning van south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37.

A body was later found 2 kms away at a nearby Highway pullout.

The investigation has since led police to identify two young men who were driving the vehicle, and are now missing.

19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky from Port Alberni have not been in contact with their family for the last few days.

Police say the body is that of neither of the two young men.

Kam and Bryer were travelling through BC to visit Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory to look for work. It’s not clear why they returned to BC, and what their travel plans may be.

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week, and it is possible that they are now in area without cell coverage”, says Dawn Roberts of BC RCMP Communications.

“However, we have found their vehicle, and have not been able to locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or, we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

Kam McLeod is described as:

6 foot 4

Approximately 169 pounds

Dark brown hair and facial hair

Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

6 foot 4

Approximately 169 pounds

Sandy brown hair

The two were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and BC License plate LW6433. They were last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Police also confirm that the deceased person located about 2 kms away from the vehicle fire is not Kam or Bryer, but is believed to be a male that investigators are working to identify. It is unclear at this time how this deceased male might be connected with the vehicle fire or the two missing men.

Police are acknowledging there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C., pointing out the Dease Lake incident occurred on July 19, and the double homicide involving a young Australian / American couple occurred between July 14-15, about 470 kilometres away.

At this time, investigators are sharing information and police would like to ensure awareness around both investigations. The RCMP are asking the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time. They are also reminding travellers to share their plans with family and friends, establish check-in times, and notify someone if plans change.

Anyone with any information about Kam and Bryer is asked to please call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.