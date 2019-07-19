RCMP investigating double homicide of Australian man, U.S. girlfriend found along Alaska Highway

RCMP are investigating the homicides of two people found dead along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

Police in Australia have identified one of the victims as Lucas Fowler, the son of a senior Australian police officer. RCMP have confirmed the second victim as American Chynna Deese.

“We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible of circumstances,” reads a statement from the Fowler family posted on the New South Wales Police Force Facebook page.

“To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating.”

The statement continues: “To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, N.C., also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends.”

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths.

The bodies were found Monday on Highway 97 about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have travelled that highway on Sunday or Monday and have dashcam footage to come forward.

More to come.