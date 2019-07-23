Teens thought missing now suspects in northern B.C. double murder, unidentified body

There has been a dramatic new twist in a pair of related cases of serious crime in northern B.C.

Two Port Alberni teens who police had initially believed were missing from Highway 37, are now considered suspects in the murders of Chynna Dease and Lucas Fowler, who were found shot dead on Highway 97 on July 15.

READ MORE: Police say link ‘possible’ between northern B.C. double murder, missing teens, dead man

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are also wanted in connection with the death of a man found about two kilometres from their burning pickup truck on Highway 37 last Friday, the BC RCMP said Tuesday.

WATCH: New video shows couple days before their murders in northern B.C.

Police had been treating the two as missing persons, saying they were travelling towards Whitehorse, Yukon to look for work.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam, consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action and call immediately 911,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking missing teens after vehicle fire and body found

Police said McLeod and Schmegelsky have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan, and released new images taken of the pair in the prairie province.

They were last seen in a grey 2011 Toyota RAV 4.

Investigators said they are believed to still be travelling and may have changed their appearance or vehicle.

McLeod is described as six-foot-four, 169 pounds with dark hair and facial hair, and brown eyes. Schmegelsky is described as six-foot-four and 169 pounds with sandy hair.

WATCH: RCMP warn public to be vigilant about safety in northern B.C.

Unanswered questions

The RCMP’s bombshell confirmation that the two investigations are, in fact, linked has highlighted many unanswered questions surrounding the case.

The identity of the man found on Highway 37, and the manner of his death remain unknown. On Tuesday, police were unwilling to confirm whether his death was a homicide or any details about how he died.

“I understand the media’s need or want to get as much information as they possibly can. But in any homicide investigation, it takes time. The amount of time that’s passed since the onset of these investigations is relatively quick,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett said.

“We don’t make assumptions, we’re relying on evidence and facts. We also have to keep in mind the sensitivities around identifying the individual and contacting his family.”

Police would not comment on whether Schmegelsky or McLeod have criminal records. How or why the pair came into contact with Fowler and Deese also remains a mystery.

More to come…