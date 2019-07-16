RCMP release new photos of Texas murder suspect possibly in Manitoba

Police have released new photos of a Texas man accused of murder who may be in Manitoba after illegally crossing the border to escape U.S. law enforcement.

RCMP said Derek Whisenand, 27, crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., during the week of June 24, and may have traveled to Winnipeg or eastern Canada.

As well as being wanted in Texas, Whisenand is also the subject of a Canadian arrest warrant.

WANTED for Murder (Texas): 27yo Derek WHISENAND illegally crossed into Canada around June 24. May have a gun & is considered DANGEROUS. Travelling with a lrg mixed breed dog with a brindle coat. DO NOT APPROACH – If seen, call 911. #rcmpmb. For more info: https://t.co/GE7Mf6jCFq pic.twitter.com/Jc7qSKqmmW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 9, 2019

Whisenand is 6’0″, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee, and may have a large dog, possibly a German shepherd/boxer or pit bull mix.

Police released a photo of Whisenand with a goatee last week.

In a new photo sent to media Tuesday Whisenand is seen without a goatee.

Police also released a photo of a pentagram tattoo Whisenand has on his lower left wrist, and a photo of the dog he is believed to be travelling with.

“We would like to thank the public for the numerous tips that have been received so far,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We hope that these new photos will help generate additional information that will lead to his arrest.”

Whisenand is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

