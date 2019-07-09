Texas murder suspect jumped the border into Manitoba: RCMP

An American murder suspect who crossed the border illegally to evade U.S. police may be in Manitoba, according to RCMP.

Police said Derek Whisenand, 27, crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., during the week of June 24, and may have travelled to Winnipeg or eastern Canada.

Whisenand is wanted in Texas for murder and is the subject of a Canadian arrest warrant as well.

He’s described as 6’0″, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee, and may be travelling with a large dog, possibly a German shepherd/boxer or pitbull mix.

Whisenand is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

