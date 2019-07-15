Winnipeg police to release details of weekend homicide
Winnipeg police will be releasing details Monday morning about another local homicide.
This brings the city’s homicide total up to 25.
The city’s homicide rate has the potential to surpass 2011, the worst year in recent memory, when 41 people were killed in the city.
