Crash near Revelstoke closes Hwy. 1, marking third closure in 4 days

A serious crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke has shut down the road in both directions Saturday.

It marked the third closure in four days in the area due to a crash, one of which killed one person Wednesday.

The latest crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near the Revelstoke Rest Area, just outside the city on the south side of the Columbia River, according to Drive BC.

#BCHwy1 – Closed in both directions from #RevelstokeBC to GoldenBC due to a motor vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Next update 1:15 PM. Detour not available. Details: https://t.co/xbcsZLprH5 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 20, 2019

Drive BC confirmed the road was closed in both directions from Revelstoke to Golden due to the incident, and no detour is available.

Witnesses who took pictures of the traffic say cars are backed up for at least five kilometres.

Donald Smith, who said he was travelling from Calgary to Vancouver, said other drivers have told him the wait could be as long as seven hours.

“There’s a lot of people out of their cars, people sitting down, people doing nothing, just trying to occupy themselves,” said Smith. “It’s a standstill.”

It’s not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured, or how the crash happened.

Global News has reached out to RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

Earlier this week, Revelstoke RCMP warned drivers to be mindful of the speed limits in the area, including slower speeds posted for tight curves.

—With files from Kaylen Small and Christa Dao

