Revelstoke RCMP issue speed reminder after crash closes Trans-Canada for second consecutive day
For the second day in a row, a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed because of a traffic accident.
According to police, a westbound semi jackknifed at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, 33 km east of Revelstoke, and wound up blocking both lanes.
The semi driver and his passenger, both from B.C., were treated for non-life threatening injuries in the single-vehicle incident.
READ MORE: Highway 1 reopens after dump truck crashes in heavy rain near Revelstoke, killing 1
The highway was closed for approximately three hours.
Revelstoke RCMP described road conditions as being wet from heavy rain, but with clear visibility.
WATCH BELOW (Aired June 20, 2019): Semi and cyclist collide on Okanagan Connector
On Wednesday, a fatal accident in the same area as Thursday’s incident claimed the life of an Alberta man.
Police said a commercial dump truck lost control in heavy rain and crashed into several vehicles. The dump truck driver was ejected from his vehicle and killed.
READ MORE: Semi-truck jackknifes on Minnesota freeway causing 32-vehicle mega crash
Anyone with information regarding Thursday’s incident is asked to call the Revelstoke detachment at 250-837-5255
Revelstoke RCMP also issued a reminder to motorists to obey the recommended speed limits, including 80km/h signs prior to curves and to drive relative to road conditions.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.