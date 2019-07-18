Revelstoke RCMP issue speed reminder after crash closes Trans-Canada for second consecutive day

For the second day in a row, a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed because of a traffic accident.

According to police, a westbound semi jackknifed at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, 33 km east of Revelstoke, and wound up blocking both lanes.

The semi driver and his passenger, both from B.C., were treated for non-life threatening injuries in the single-vehicle incident.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.

Revelstoke RCMP described road conditions as being wet from heavy rain, but with clear visibility.

On Wednesday, a fatal accident in the same area as Thursday’s incident claimed the life of an Alberta man.

Police said a commercial dump truck lost control in heavy rain and crashed into several vehicles. The dump truck driver was ejected from his vehicle and killed.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday’s incident is asked to call the Revelstoke detachment at 250-837-5255

Revelstoke RCMP also issued a reminder to motorists to obey the recommended speed limits, including 80km/h signs prior to curves and to drive relative to road conditions.