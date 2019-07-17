Highway 1 closed, 1 dead after dump truck crashes in heavy rain near Revelstoke

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Canyon Springs.

B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the collision happened around 11:30 a.m., about 33 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows truck rollover that stalled Highway 1 in Burnaby for hours

Police said a commercial dump truck lost control in heavy rain, and crashed into several other vehicles. The truck’s driver was ejected from his vehicle and killed, police said.

The RCMP said there were no other reported fatalities. BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed an ambulance to the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

READ MORE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after multiple-vehicle crash near Salmon Arm

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed in both directions, with no detour available. It said it would provide an update at 5 p.m.

Police on scene said the road could be closed for up to six hours.

The RCMP Trans Canada East Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement and the BC Coroners Service are all investigating the crash.