Semi-truck jackknifes on Minnesota freeway causing 32-vehicle mega crash

In the midst of Minnesota’s snowy weather conditions, a semi-truck passing a stalled vehicle lost traction and jackknifed, leading to a 32-car pile up on I-94 near Minneapolis on Saturday.

KARE reports the pileup took place when cars tried to brake behind the truck, but instead wound up sliding into each other. Thankfully, no one was killed and only five minor injuries were reported.

WATCH: Cops witness car crash; save teens from burning vehicle

The crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. local time. State patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson told an ABC News affiliate that the collision likely collected between 30 and 50 vehicles, including three other semi-trucks.

READ MORE: Man dies in crash near Salisbury, N.B., unknown how long vehicle was down embankment Those who were injured were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Minnesota police warned people following the crash that its safer to stay in their cars. “We want people who are involved in crashes on the side of the road to not exit their vehicle. Call 911,” added Nielson.