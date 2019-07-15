Montreal police investigate incident along river in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Montreal police are investigating an incident involving a minor near the St. Lawrence River on Monday afternoon.

Véronique Dubuc, police spokesperson, says officers were called to the scene about 1:30 p.m. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The minor was involved in what is being described by police as an accident on the border of the river near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

Police could not provide more details about the circumstances, including what happened or the condition of the minor.