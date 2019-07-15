Canada
July 15, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated: July 15, 2019 3:59 pm

Montreal police investigate incident along river in Pointe-aux-Trembles

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal police say the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.
Montreal police are investigating an incident involving a minor near the St. Lawrence River on Monday afternoon.

Véronique Dubuc, police spokesperson, says officers were called to the scene about 1:30 p.m. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The minor was involved in what is being described by police as an accident on the border of the river near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

Police could not provide more details about the circumstances, including what happened or the condition of the minor.

Drowning
east-end
Montreal Police
pointe-aux-trembles
SPVM
St. Lawrence River
Véronique Dubuc

