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Crime

Woman dead after shooting inside downtown Toronto apartment

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 20, 2026 6:06 pm
1 min read
Homicide unit probes fatal shooting at Jarvis Street apartment building. View image in full screen
Homicide unit probes fatal shooting at Jarvis Street apartment building. File/ Global News
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Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was shot inside a downtown apartment building Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to a media release from Toronto Police Service.

A woman was found inside an apartment unit suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where she died.

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The shooting took place inside a unit at 251 Jarvis St., according to Toronto police.

“A resident in the building called 911 after hearing gunshots,” said Insp. Dan Pravica with TPS.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the investigation, though no charges have yet been announced.

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The victim’s identity has not been released. “We’re still in the process of notifying next of kin,” Pravica told reporters.

Pravica said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the relationship between the victim and the man who was arrested.

“Whether the victim and arrested male are known to each other will be part of the investigation,” police said in a statement.

The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing to the public to contact authorities if anyone has information.

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