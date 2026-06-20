Independent observer named to monitor Montreal police racism investigation

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Quebec Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière has appointed an independent observer to oversee the investigations into racism allegations involving Montreal police officers, over a week after the force dismantled a patrol unit in Montréal-Nord and suspended two officers.

Lafrenière announced Saturday that lawyer Anne-Marie Boisvert will monitor both the criminal and disciplinary investigations being conducted by the Montreal police service and provide him with a report containing her findings and recommendations.

On June 12, Montreal police leadership said they had dismantled a night patrol unit within Station 39, reassigned 14 officers from public-facing duties, and suspended two others for alleged “discriminatory and racist” behaviour toward citizens. Police Chief Fady Dagher has said case files involving the two suspended officers are with prosecutors who will determine whether to lay criminal charges.

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La Presse and Radio-Canada reported that the allegations include that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to turn it into “trophies.” Dagher has said the reports of haircutting were “part of the allegations.”

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In a message posted on X, the minister said Boisvert’s mandate is to ensure the investigations are carried out with “integrity and impartiality.” He said she must immediately notify him of any irregularities or lack of cooperation by the Montreal police service.

Boisvert, a former dean of the Université de Montréal’s law faculty, also chaired the Quebec bar’s criminal law committee for many years.

Lafrenière also said a public inquiry is not excluded once the criminal investigation is completed.

On Thursday, four organizations — Montréal-Nord social justice organization Hoodstock, the Saint-Michel legal clinic, Quebec civil rights organization Ligue des droits et libertés and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association — sent a letter to the Quebec government requesting a public inquiry into police racism and racial profiling within the Montreal police service.

On Friday, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette said that she did not rule out launching a public investigation but that the government wants to see the results of the ongoing investigation before deciding on any further steps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2026.