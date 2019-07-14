Body found in Lac des Sables in the Laurentians: police

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers pulled out a body from the Lac des Sables in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts in the Laurentians on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, went missing after he jumped off a boat into the lake near Sainte-Lucie beach Saturday morning and never surfaced, said an SQ spokesperson. Authorities were called to search for the missing man at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The man was not wearing a life-jacket, the SQ confirmed.

The divers’ search for the man was unsuccessful Saturday. They resumed their search on Sunday at 8 a.m. and located the victim’s body at 10 a.m.

The victim’s identity is not yet released by authorities.

WATCH MORE: Ways to prevent drowning