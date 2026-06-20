Roughriders down Stampeders 40-37 in overtime

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CALGARY – Tommy Stevens scored the winning touchdown in overtime for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 40-37 victory over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Kian Schaffer-Baker caught two touchdown passes for the Roughriders (2-0-0) and has amassed 295 receiving yards in his first two games this season.

Stevens scored two rushing majors, including the OT winner, and KeeSean Johnson also caught a touchdown pass for the defending Grey Cup champions. Saskatchewan’s A.J. Ouellette rushed for 84 yards and contributed a two-point convert.

Alex Hale kicked eight points for Saskatchewan, including field goals of 27 and 38 yards. He missed from 47.

It was the second CFL game in Alberta to require overtime Saturday after the Edmonton Elks got by the visiting Montreal Alouettes 32-29.

Quincy Vaughn scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and Tyreik McAllister had a 120-yard touchdown return for the Stampeders (0-2-0), who dropped their first two games of the season for just the second time since 2009.

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Jude McAtamney kicked field goals from 22, 17 and 24 yards for Calgary in front of an announced 21,262 at McMahon Stadium.

Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 349 yards and three touchdown throws.

His Calgary counterpart Vernon Adams Jr. went 20-for-30 for 254 yards and one touchdown.

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Kickoff was under dry, sunny conditions, but winds gusting over 50 km/h during the game had the goalposts swaying, and was a factor in game management.

The Roughriders twice generated long scoring drives into the wind, which gave them the added bonus of keeping Calgary’s offence off the field and unable to take advantage of the breeze at their backs.

But the Stampeders were still in striking distance in the fourth quarter after Vaughn scored his second on a one-yard carry for Calgary to trail by a converted touchdown.

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Adams’ scramble to throw to Jones in the end zone with 34 seconds left concluded an 88-yard, nine-play drive and pulled Calgary even with Saskatchewan on the convert.

The two teams traded field goals to start overtime — McAtamney from 17 yards and Hale from 38. McAtamney kicked another from 24 yards before Stevens punched in the winning TD on a one-yard plunge.

Harris threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to cap an 82-yard, nine-play drive in the third quarter. Saskatchewan led 31-17 on Ouellette’s two-point convert.

The wind at their backs to start the second half, the Stampeders settled for McAtamney’s field goal on their first drive to trail by six points.

Saskatchewan led 23-14 after a wild conclusion to the first half. A late 81-yard Saskatchewan drive into the wind ended with Harris throwing to Schaffer-Baker in the end zone for the latter’s second touchdown.

With 13 seconds left in the half, Kerfalla Exume recovered the ensuing kick for Saskatchewan, and the Roughriders got to field-goal range for a chance to pad their lead. But Calgary returner McAllister took Hale’s wide 47-yard attempt end to end for a 120-yard touchdown return.

Also into the wind in the second quarter, Harris threaded a pass between Calgary defensive backs for Schaffer-Baker to score his first touchdown of the season on a 53-yard catch and run. The visitors led 17-7 on Hale’s convert.

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The Stampeders converted a Saskatchewan turnover into a two-play, 14-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter after Calgary recovered the loose ball on a Clarence Hicks sack. Vaughn scored on a one-yard plunge for the hosts.

Calgary’s offence mustered just eight net yards into the wind in the first quarter. Harris orchestrated a six-play, 43-yard drive on the game’s first drive capped by Hale’s 27-yard field goal.

Saskatchewan finished an 80-yard drive that started in the first quarter early in the second when Stevens rushed for a two-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Toronto Argonauts (1-1) on Friday.

Stampeders: Visit the B.C. Lions (0-2) on Saturday, June 27, in Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2026.