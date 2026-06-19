The Canada Strong Pass is back. Here’s what it gets you on discount or free

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The Canada Strong Pass has returned ahead of the busy summer travel season, and it offers free or discounted admission and travel at various locations across Canada.

The pass was created originally to encourage domestic tourism as many Canadians soured on travelling to the U.S. This was after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade war with sweeping tariffs on other countries, which particularly impacted Canada’s steel and aluminum, lumber, and automotive and auto parts manufacturing sectors.

Trump also repeated rhetoric that Canada could avoid these tariff impacts if it agreed to become the “51st state.”

When Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the initiative in April 2025, he said that with Trump “threatening our economy and sovereignty, Canadians are uniting to find new ways to discover and celebrate our beautiful country.”

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Last summer, museums and galleries saw attendance increase by 15 per cent during the Canada Strong Pass period.

Valid from June 19, 2026, to Sept. 7, 2026, the pass does not require a physical or digital copy or registration as its perks are mostly applied automatically at the point of sale or entry.

Here’s what’s included.

Museums and galleries

Several national museums of Canada and galleries are offering free or reduced admission for younger patrons.

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This includes free admission for those ages 17 and under and a discount of 50 per cent for those ages 18 to 24.

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About a dozen national museums and galleries across Canada are included in the Canada Strong Pass, including these in the national capital region:

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Canadian Museum of History

Canadian Museum of Nature

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canadian War Museum

National Gallery of Canada

In Halifax, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is also included in the Canada Strong Pass.

The pass also applies to Quebec City’s Plains of Abraham Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

The government of Canada also lists many provincial and territorial museums and galleries that are offering similar discounts and free admission alongside the Canada Strong Pass.

Parks Canada

Those who want to explore Canada’s backyards can do so for free at national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada.

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The Canada Strong Pass includes free admission and a 25 per cent discount on camping fees and overnight stays at these destinations, with some exceptions, including for mooring, third-party services, firewood, parking and other permits.

Boats, canoes and kayaks travelling national historic canals and waterways can also benefit from free lockage along these marine routes. This, the government says, does not include mooring, shore power, third-party services, nautical charts and applicable parking.

Free admission and discounted fees are applied automatically at the point of entry or sale, but reservation systems may still apply administrative fees, the government says.

Some of the most popular national parks operated by Parks Canada include:

Banff National Park in Alberta

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in B.C.

Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park in Quebec

Prince Edward Island National Park in P.E.I.

Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland

Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario

The pass boosted tourism to these and many other sites last year, with some local communities voicing concerns about congestion.

The government of Canada says on its website that “some locations are very busy, especially in the summer. Plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience and to help protect these treasured places.”

1:42 ‘Very busy’: Elk Island National Park exceeding capacity due to pass program

Via Rail discounts

The Canada Strong Pass also offers free or discounted fares for some passengers on Via Rail.

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For the duration of the Canada Strong Pass, children and young adults can travel across Canada for free or receive a discount on escape and economy Via Rail fares, depending on their age.

This includes children and youth ages 17 and older travelling for free when accompanied by an adult, and those 18 to 24 years old will receive a 25 per cent discount.

These discounts will not be applied automatically, and those wishing to take advantage of perks offered from the pass need to use the applicable discount codes provided on Via Rail Canada’s website.