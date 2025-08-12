Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Strong Pass may have led to 15 per cent spike in museum attendance

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Strong Pass expected to boost summer travel'
Canada Strong Pass expected to boost summer travel
The summer tourism season is officially underway, and the recent change in relationship change with our immediate neighbors to the south could transform just where Canadians book their vacations. Those who rely on the tourism industry hope more people spend their vacation time – and budgets – closer to home. Ottawa is betting on it too, making a new domestic travel incentive — the Canada Strong Pass. Heidi Petracek reports on this year's vacation expectations – Jun 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

National galleries and museums across the country have seen a 15 per cent increase in attendance this summer, as visitors have taken advantage of free or discounted admission through the Canada Strong Pass.

Hermine Landry, spokesperson for the office of the minister of Canadian identity and culture, says attendance in July was up 16 per cent over last year at the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum has seen an attendance increase of 24 per cent and the National Gallery of Canada has seen an increase of two per cent, she says.

Click to play video: 'Canada Strong Pass promotes domestic tourism for families this summer'
Canada Strong Pass promotes domestic tourism for families this summer
Trending Now

The Canada Strong Pass, which took effect on June 20 and is available until September 2, offers free national museum admission to children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for those aged 18 to 24.

Story continues below advertisement

The pass also offers free admission to national parks and sites maintained by Parks Canada.

Some provincial and territorial museums and galleries are also taking part in the program, and the Manitoba Museum reports that its July attendance was up 11 per cent over last year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices